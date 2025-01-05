Ukrainian defenders repel attacks in the Kupyansk sector and cut off enemy attacks in a number of areas of Donetsk region

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 58675 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150033 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128840 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136366 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134894 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172633 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110938 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165237 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132197 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131125 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 46073 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101078 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103306 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150029 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172630 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165235 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192932 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182102 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131125 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132197 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143372 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134953 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152105 views
Ukrainian defenders repel attacks in the Kupyansk sector and cut off enemy attacks in a number of areas of Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34969 views

Ukrainian defenders are resisting attacks by Russian troops in the Kupyansk sector and in the Donetsk region. In the Kursk region, 42 combat clashes were recorded, 12 of which are still ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders continue to actively counteract the Russian aggressor. The occupiers are conducting attacks with the support of attack aircraft, trying to advance on the Liman, Pokrovske, Kurakhove, Vremivske, and Siverske directions. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are fighting with the enemy army in the Kursk region - there have been more than 40 combat engagements. 

Writes UNN with reference to General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Details

Operational information as of 16.00 on 05.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

A total of 114 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops are repelling an enemy attack near Zahryzove, one attack has already been repelled.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants launched an air strike with unguided aerial missiles in the area of Okhrimivka.

In the Liman sector, the invading army, supported by attack aircraft, carried out six assault and offensive actions near Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne, Novosergiyivka and Pershotravneve, with four more engagements ongoing.

One inconclusive hostile attack took place in the Siversky sector today.

Our defenders are repelling the enemy's assault in the Kramatorsk sector near Chasovyi Yar, two attacks have already been repelled.

Defense Forces units repelled three attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Krymske in the Toretsk sector, two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 36 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Solone, Novovasylivka, Novoyelizavetivka and Yasenove. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 15 enemy attacks, 16 combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, the occupants conducted 18 attacks near Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne, and fighting continues.

The General Staff informs that six attacks of the Russian Federation were repelled in the Vremivsk direction near the settlements of Yantarne, Novyi Komar and in the direction of Constantinople, two of them are still ongoing. The enemy aircraft struck Andriivka, Ulaklama, Temyrivka and Konstantinople with anti-aircraft missiles.

We also know about the events in the Krusskoye region of the Russian Federation:

As of today, 42 combat engagements have taken place in the Kursk region, 12 of which are still ongoing. At the Kharkiv, Huliaypillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovia directions, the enemy did not conduct any active operations at this time of day, but is shelling the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure.

- the department informs. 

Plus 1730 occupants and 7 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses05.01.25, 07:42 • 44464 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

