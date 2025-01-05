Ukrainian defenders repel attacks in the Kupyansk sector and cut off enemy attacks in a number of areas of Donetsk region

Ukrainian defenders continue to actively counteract the Russian aggressor. The occupiers are conducting attacks with the support of attack aircraft, trying to advance on the Liman, Pokrovske, Kurakhove, Vremivske, and Siverske directions. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are fighting with the enemy army in the Kursk region - there have been more than 40 combat engagements.

Operational information as of 16.00 on 05.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

A total of 114 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops are repelling an enemy attack near Zahryzove, one attack has already been repelled.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants launched an air strike with unguided aerial missiles in the area of Okhrimivka.

In the Liman sector, the invading army, supported by attack aircraft, carried out six assault and offensive actions near Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne, Novosergiyivka and Pershotravneve, with four more engagements ongoing.

One inconclusive hostile attack took place in the Siversky sector today.

Our defenders are repelling the enemy's assault in the Kramatorsk sector near Chasovyi Yar, two attacks have already been repelled.

Defense Forces units repelled three attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Krymske in the Toretsk sector, two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 36 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Solone, Novovasylivka, Novoyelizavetivka and Yasenove. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 15 enemy attacks, 16 combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, the occupants conducted 18 attacks near Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne, and fighting continues.

The General Staff informs that six attacks of the Russian Federation were repelled in the Vremivsk direction near the settlements of Yantarne, Novyi Komar and in the direction of Constantinople, two of them are still ongoing. The enemy aircraft struck Andriivka, Ulaklama, Temyrivka and Konstantinople with anti-aircraft missiles.

We also know about the events in the Krusskoye region of the Russian Federation:

As of today, 42 combat engagements have taken place in the Kursk region, 12 of which are still ongoing. At the Kharkiv, Huliaypillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovia directions, the enemy did not conduct any active operations at this time of day, but is shelling the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure. - the department informs.

