The legendary Polish tractor plant Ursus was sold to a Ukrainian

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
0m/s
66%
The legendary Polish tractor plant Ursus was sold to a Ukrainian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27692 views

M.I. Crow, a company co-owned by Ukrainian businessman Oleg Krot, has acquired the bankrupt tractor manufacturer Ursus for PLN 74 million. The new owner plans to modernize production and save jobs.

The legendary Polish tractor plant Ursus was sold to a Ukrainian

The owner of the bankrupt Polish tractor manufacturer Ursus has become a company associated with a Ukrainian businessman, reports UNN, citing Tygodnik Poradnik Rolniczy.

Details

The legendary Polish manufacturer of agricultural tractors was sold only on the third attempt, as there were no bidders before. And already at the October 24 auction, the company's price was 40% lower than during the first tender - PLN 74 million instead of PLN 125 million at the first auction.

The new owner acquired, among other things, production facilities in Dobró Miasto and Lublin, real estate located in Dobró Miasto and Lublin, in the communes of Zakroczym and Bedaszki, documentation on Ursus' research and development projects, machinery and equipment at production facilities, warehouse stocks, and the right to use the Ursus trademark.

The new owner of Ursus is the M.I. Crow company, the publication notes. According to KRS, it was established only on July 1, 2024, and its authorized capital is 50 thousand zlotys. The co-owners of the business are Polish citizen Bożena Hłowacka and  Kyiv-based entrepreneur, one of the heads of the holding company for technological expertise of Techiia enterprises, Oleh Krot.

Tanks, ammunition and gunpowder: Rheinmetall about the plants it plans to launch in Ukraine26.10.24, 17:44 • 34218 views

In an interview with Tygodnik Poradnik Rolniczy, Bożena Głowacka said that the new owner is currently developing a precise plan for Ursus' post-acquisition activities.

“Probably next week, President Oleh Krot will come to Lublin and Dobre Miasto to meet with the team and present plans for the development of Ursus,” Bożena Głowacka told Tygodnik Poradnik Rolniczy.

Oleg Krot is a Kyiv-based entrepreneur and one of the managing partners of TECHIIA holding. The concern unites 10 technology companies from such industries as unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), IT, e-sports, construction technologies, and SaaS. In interviews with the press, Krot emphasizes sustainable development and business related to the local community.

What are the new owner's plans for Ursus

M.I. Crow, which has officially become the new owner of Ursus, sees this as a completely new chapter in the history of the legendary Ursus factory.

“Our company is ready to commit to the revival of this industrial giant, while preserving its unique heritage and long-standing traditions of agricultural machinery production,” the company said in a statement.

The new owner of Ursus now intends to develop a new development strategy for the tractor manufacturer. The company says it will keep all existing jobs and plans to hire new specialists and increase Ursus' production capacity. The investor assures that the strategy will be based on the principles of sustainable development and corporate responsibility, and that Ursus in its new guise will become a “valuable member of the local community.

According to the statement, the investment plan includes, among other things, a significant modernization of production through the introduction of modern technologies and management principles, which will also be aimed at protecting the environment.

Chinese giant SVOLT closes battery production in Europe from 202525.10.24, 21:00 • 23666 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyAgronomy news
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
