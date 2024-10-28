The legendary Polish tractor plant Ursus was sold to a Ukrainian
M.I. Crow, a company co-owned by Ukrainian businessman Oleg Krot, has acquired the bankrupt tractor manufacturer Ursus for PLN 74 million. The new owner plans to modernize production and save jobs.
The owner of the bankrupt Polish tractor manufacturer Ursus has become a company associated with a Ukrainian businessman, reports UNN, citing Tygodnik Poradnik Rolniczy.
The legendary Polish manufacturer of agricultural tractors was sold only on the third attempt, as there were no bidders before. And already at the October 24 auction, the company's price was 40% lower than during the first tender - PLN 74 million instead of PLN 125 million at the first auction.
The new owner acquired, among other things, production facilities in Dobró Miasto and Lublin, real estate located in Dobró Miasto and Lublin, in the communes of Zakroczym and Bedaszki, documentation on Ursus' research and development projects, machinery and equipment at production facilities, warehouse stocks, and the right to use the Ursus trademark.
The new owner of Ursus is the M.I. Crow company, the publication notes. According to KRS, it was established only on July 1, 2024, and its authorized capital is 50 thousand zlotys. The co-owners of the business are Polish citizen Bożena Hłowacka and Kyiv-based entrepreneur, one of the heads of the holding company for technological expertise of Techiia enterprises, Oleh Krot.
In an interview with Tygodnik Poradnik Rolniczy, Bożena Głowacka said that the new owner is currently developing a precise plan for Ursus' post-acquisition activities.
“Probably next week, President Oleh Krot will come to Lublin and Dobre Miasto to meet with the team and present plans for the development of Ursus,” Bożena Głowacka told Tygodnik Poradnik Rolniczy.
Oleg Krot is a Kyiv-based entrepreneur and one of the managing partners of TECHIIA holding. The concern unites 10 technology companies from such industries as unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), IT, e-sports, construction technologies, and SaaS. In interviews with the press, Krot emphasizes sustainable development and business related to the local community.
What are the new owner's plans for Ursus
M.I. Crow, which has officially become the new owner of Ursus, sees this as a completely new chapter in the history of the legendary Ursus factory.
“Our company is ready to commit to the revival of this industrial giant, while preserving its unique heritage and long-standing traditions of agricultural machinery production,” the company said in a statement.
The new owner of Ursus now intends to develop a new development strategy for the tractor manufacturer. The company says it will keep all existing jobs and plans to hire new specialists and increase Ursus' production capacity. The investor assures that the strategy will be based on the principles of sustainable development and corporate responsibility, and that Ursus in its new guise will become a “valuable member of the local community.
According to the statement, the investment plan includes, among other things, a significant modernization of production through the introduction of modern technologies and management principles, which will also be aimed at protecting the environment.
