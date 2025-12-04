$42.200.13
Ukrainian Breakthrough: WhiteBIT's Native Coin Enters 5 Key S&P Dow Jones Indices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

WhiteBIT exchange's native coin, WBT, has been officially included in five leading S&P Dow Jones cryptocurrency indices, including the S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index.

Ukrainian Breakthrough: WhiteBIT's Native Coin Enters 5 Key S&P Dow Jones Indices

Ukrainian fintech conquers global institutional standards. WBT, the native coin of the WhiteBIT exchange, has officially entered five leading S&P Dow Jones cryptocurrency indices. This is a historic moment, as it is the first time a native token of a crypto exchange with Ukrainian roots has been included in S&P cryptocurrency indices. Such institutional recognition underscores the global leadership of the company, founded by a Ukrainian, and the unprecedented institutional trust in its assets.

Institutional Seal of Quality and Global Recognition

WBT is now part of the S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market (BDM) Index, which tracks the performance of leading digital assets that meet stringent institutional criteria for liquidity, market capitalization, and transparency.

In addition to the key BDM index, WBT has also been added to four other strategic benchmarks:

"S&P DJI's recognition is not just an inclusion in an index; it's a signal that our region's crypto infrastructure has reached global institutional standards," commented WhiteBIT CEO Volodymyr Nosov. "This is a turning point not only for our company but also for the evolution of regulated crypto services worldwide."

What this means for investors and the industry

Inclusion in these indices requires a multi-quarter history of stable liquidity, transparent price formation, and predictable market capitalization. This indicates WBT's emergence as a mature, institutionally significant asset.

  1. Strategic Dimension: WBT's presence in leading S&P Dow Jones cryptocurrency indices positions the company on the global map of institutional-grade digital asset providers.
    1. Financial Impact: WBT becomes part of analytical systems used by investment companies to form long-term asset allocation strategies, design ETFs/ETNs, and model portfolios.

      This expanded recognition follows a period of sustained WBT growth, during which the coin reached a new all-time high of $62.96 (November 18, 2025), despite a downturn in the crypto market.

      This precedent proves: Ukrainian technological expertise is actively leading in shaping institutional standards in the global Web3 market.

      Lilia Podolyak

      Business News
      Technology