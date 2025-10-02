In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian servicemen captured a 31-year-old Russian citizen, a native of Tuva, with the call sign Taiga, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

According to the State Border Guard Service, the detainee had no military training and a low level of Russian language proficiency. The man independently approached Ukrainian border guards and surrendered, explaining that he did not know how to fight and had no desire to participate in hostilities. According to the shepherd, he has two young children and when he received a summons, he tried to hide, but he was forcibly taken into the army of the aggressor country.

After talking with the prisoner, it turned out that the man, who was herding sheep in Tuva, understands what his colleague in the Kremlin does not: the war that Russia started must be ended.