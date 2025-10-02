Ukrainian border guards captured a Tuvan in the Pokrovsk direction
In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian servicemen captured a 31-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation, a native of Tuva, with the call sign Taiga. The detainee had no military training, had a low level of Russian language proficiency, and surrendered voluntarily.
Details
According to the State Border Guard Service, the detainee had no military training and a low level of Russian language proficiency. The man independently approached Ukrainian border guards and surrendered, explaining that he did not know how to fight and had no desire to participate in hostilities. According to the shepherd, he has two young children and when he received a summons, he tried to hide, but he was forcibly taken into the army of the aggressor country.
After talking with the prisoner, it turned out that the man, who was herding sheep in Tuva, understands what his colleague in the Kremlin does not: the war that Russia started must be ended.
This case once again demonstrates that the Kremlin uses people without proper training and motivation for the war against Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers, unlike "paper tigers" who are unable to perform combat missions, have high moral and psychological resilience and an unbreakable will to win