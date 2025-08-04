$41.760.05
Ukrainian Ambassador Condemns Polish MP's Statement Regarding the Slogan "Glory to Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, condemned the actions of Sejm deputy Roman Fritz, who called the slogan "Glory to Ukraine" Nazi. Bodnar emphasized that this slogan is a symbol of national spirit and Ukraine's defense.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, condemned the unacceptable use of the slogan "Slava Ukraini" by Sejm deputy Roman Fric, who called the slogan Nazi. Bodnar wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

From the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Poland showed the true strength of solidarity. Thanks to the support of the Polish people, millions of Ukrainians found refuge from Russian aggression, and Ukraine received its first military aid. We remember and deeply appreciate this support, which knew no borders and did not depend on political views - it truly became one of the factors of our resilience. At the same time, Ukraine was greatly surprised and concerned by the statements of a deputy of the Polish Sejm from the "Konfederacja" party, who, unlike many other Polish parliamentarians, in an unacceptable form mentioned the official national slogan of our state - "Slava Ukraini" 

- Bodnar wrote.

According to him, under the slogan "Slava Ukraini," Ukrainian soldiers go into battle, defending their land from the Russian aggressor, protecting the independence of their state, as well as the security of Europe, including Poland.

The slogan "Slava Ukraini" is a symbol of Ukraine's national spirit, dignity, unity, and defense. Around the world, "Slava Ukraini" is a common way to express support for Ukraine's sovereignty and the heroism of its people. Today, this slogan has become a symbol of invincibility in the face of Russian aggression and unites people around the world who support Ukraine in its struggle. And for us, Ukrainians, it has the same deep meaning and evokes the same great respect as the slogan "Niech żyje Polska" does for Poles. I want to remind you that this slogan has been repeatedly heard within the walls of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and has only evoked positive emotions 

- Bodnar added.

He emphasized that in Ukraine, the use of both Nazi and Soviet symbols is prohibited by law, and speculation around the slogan "Slava Ukraini" with attempts to link it to extreme Nazi ideologies is erroneous and unjustified.

Context

Polish Sejm deputy Roman Fric reacted sharply to one of the deputies ending her speech with the words "Slava Ukraini" during the debate.

"Here we had an example of shameful behavior - Bandera and Nazi. Such things have not yet happened in the Polish Sejm. It's as if someone here would shout "Sieg Heil!" That's a disgrace," Roman Fric said.

Recall

Poland wants to reintroduce a visa regime with Ukraine. Currently, Polish special services and police insist on this.

