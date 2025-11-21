Ukraine's national interest must be taken into account - Zelenskyy

$42.150.06
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 2262 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 7960 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
01:06 PM • 13488 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
12:43 PM • 14558 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
11:38 AM • 27074 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 19846 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
November 21, 09:41 AM • 27011 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 25015 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:07 AM • 49357 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
Popular news
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 40036 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shownPhotoNovember 21, 06:53 AM • 23947 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 40353 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNNNovember 21, 08:07 AM • 23020 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 20500 views
Publications
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 2274 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo11:38 AM • 27075 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 27012 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 40539 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of UkraineNovember 21, 04:07 AM • 49358 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Great Britain
UNN Lite
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 20660 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 40222 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 43848 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 57477 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 79166 views
Ukraine's national interest must be taken into account - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1454 views

The President of Ukraine stated that Ukraine's national interest in ending the war must be taken into account, promising a constructive search for solutions with partners. He emphasized that Ukraine will work quickly, defending the dignity and freedom of the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine's national interest must be taken into account - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's national interest in ending the war must be taken into account. There will be a constructive search for solutions with key partners. The head of state announced this in his address to the people, as reported by UNN.

Details

The national Ukrainian interest must be taken into account. We are not making loud statements. We will calmly work with America and all partners. There will be a constructive search for solutions with our main partner. I will present arguments, I will persuade, offer alternatives, but we will certainly not give the enemy reasons to say that Ukraine does not want peace, that it is disrupting the process, and that Ukraine is not ready for diplomacy. This will not happen

- said Zelenskyy.

The President also emphasized that Ukraine will work quickly. Zelenskyy also noted that the next week will be very difficult, but he and his team will do everything to protect the dignity and freedom of the Ukrainian people.

I will fight to ensure that among all points of the plan, at least two are not missed - these are the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians, because our sovereignty and independence are based on this

- Zelenskyy concluded.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening address to the Ukrainian people, stated that a "very difficult" week lies ahead.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine