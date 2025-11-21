Ukraine's national interest must be taken into account - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's national interest in ending the war must be taken into account. There will be a constructive search for solutions with key partners. The head of state announced this in his address to the people, as reported by UNN.

The national Ukrainian interest must be taken into account. We are not making loud statements. We will calmly work with America and all partners. There will be a constructive search for solutions with our main partner. I will present arguments, I will persuade, offer alternatives, but we will certainly not give the enemy reasons to say that Ukraine does not want peace, that it is disrupting the process, and that Ukraine is not ready for diplomacy. This will not happen - said Zelenskyy.

The President also emphasized that Ukraine will work quickly. Zelenskyy also noted that the next week will be very difficult, but he and his team will do everything to protect the dignity and freedom of the Ukrainian people.

I will fight to ensure that among all points of the plan, at least two are not missed - these are the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians, because our sovereignty and independence are based on this - Zelenskyy concluded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening address to the Ukrainian people, stated that a "very difficult" week lies ahead.