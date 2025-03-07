Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA: russia is attacking Ukraine not only militarily but also ideologically
Oksana Markarova spoke at the University of Notre Dame about the multidimensionality of the war with russia. The Ambassador emphasized the importance of educational work among Americans and the protection of Ukrainian identity.
Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova emphasized the importance of educational work among Americans regarding Russian aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by AP, as conveyed by UNN.
According to her, the attack by the terrorist country is not limited to military actions but also includes attempts to deny Ukrainian identity and history.
Speaking at a Ukrainian studies conference at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, Markarova noted that today Ukraine is fighting on many fronts.
She emphasized that the physical defense of the country is carried out thanks to the courage of soldiers and civilians, while diplomatic efforts are particularly focused on informing the global community about the real goals of the aggressor and the significance of the Ukrainian struggle.
Our brave soldiers and civilians defend the physical and spiritual integrity of Ukraine, while we, diplomats, scholars, and experts, continue our efforts on the information fronts, educating the American and international community about what is truly at stake and why Ukraine is resisting so persistently and relentlessly, even in the most difficult situations
Markarova also stressed that it is important to restore historical justice, as well as to recognize that the Russian Federation is not only waging war against Ukraine but is also trying to annex part of its cultural heritage and identity.
