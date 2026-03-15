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Ukraine seeks drone agreements with the US and Gulf countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Zelenskyy proposes military technology exchange with the US and Gulf countries. The potential value of contracts reaches $50 billion.

Ukraine seeks drone agreements with the US and Gulf countries

Ukraine is negotiating possible agreements with the United States and Gulf countries on cooperation in drone technology. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian president, Kyiv is offering the US a partnership that involves the exchange of technologies, experience, and joint scaling up of drone production.

I have never heard that the United States is not interested. I have heard the opposite – that the United States is very interested.

– Zelenskyy noted.

Potential deal worth tens of billions of dollars

The President explained that under the proposed model, Ukraine would transfer technologies developed during the war with Russia, and the US would help increase production. Part of the manufactured drones would be used by the Ukrainian military.

According to Zelenskyy's estimates, the potential deal could be worth between $35 billion and $50 billion over several years.

Interest from the Middle East

Ukrainian drone technologies have also attracted interest from Gulf countries. According to the president, Kyiv has received specific cooperation proposals from states in the region, including Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

At the same time, Zelenskyy urged Ukrainian private companies not to conclude direct export agreements without state control. He emphasized that the effectiveness of drones depends not only on technology but also on the experience of Ukrainian military personnel who use them.

Recall

Despite Zelenskyy's statements about possible cooperation, US President Trump sharply spoke out against such a possibility and stated that the Ukrainian president was "the last person the US would ask for help."

Stepan Haftko

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