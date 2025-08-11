$41.390.07
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Ukraine recorded over 600 new HIV cases and 200 AIDS cases in a month

In July 2025, 636 new cases of HIV infection were registered in Ukraine. 77 people died from AIDS-related diseases.

In Ukraine, 636 new cases of HIV infection and over 200 cases of AIDS were registered in July, the Ministry of Health's Public Health Center reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"In July 2025, 636 new cases of HIV infection were officially registered in Ukraine, AIDS was diagnosed for the first time in 217 patients, and 77 people died from AIDS-related diseases," the report says.

As indicated, the routes of HIV infection in Ukraine in July 2025 among newly registered cases of HIV infection are as follows:

  • sexual - 530;
    • parenteral (injection of narcotic substances) - 97;
      • mother-to-child - 3;
        • route of infection not determined - 6.

          No HIV vaccine invented: Golubovska on the drug Yeztugo23.06.25, 18:43 • 3018 views

