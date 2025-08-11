Ukraine recorded over 600 new HIV cases and 200 AIDS cases in a month
Kyiv • UNN
In July 2025, 636 new cases of HIV infection were registered in Ukraine. 77 people died from AIDS-related diseases.
In Ukraine, 636 new cases of HIV infection and over 200 cases of AIDS were registered in July, the Ministry of Health's Public Health Center reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
"In July 2025, 636 new cases of HIV infection were officially registered in Ukraine, AIDS was diagnosed for the first time in 217 patients, and 77 people died from AIDS-related diseases," the report says.
As indicated, the routes of HIV infection in Ukraine in July 2025 among newly registered cases of HIV infection are as follows:
- sexual - 530;
- parenteral (injection of narcotic substances) - 97;
- mother-to-child - 3;
- route of infection not determined - 6.
