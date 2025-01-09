Ukraine plans to establish rehabilitation units in every community in 2025

In 2024, almost UAH 5 billion was allocated for rehabilitation in Ukraine, and UAH 5.8 billion was allocated in 2025 to create rehabilitation units in each community.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

Lyashko said that in 2024, 3,666 thousand patients, including combatants and veterans, were treated in rehabilitation centers established at hospitals or within their structure. Payment for these services is made through the Medical Guarantees program, which includes packages for inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation care.

The amount of funds allocated in the state budget for 2024 for rehabilitation is almost UAH 5 billion. The Medical Guarantees program for 2025 provides UAH 5 billion 800 million to ensure the provision of rehabilitation care both in hospitals and outpatient clinics said the Minister of Health.

Lyashko noted that the goal for 2025 is to create rehabilitation departments, including outpatient ones, in every healthcare facility in the communities.

This is one of the elements of the internal Sustainability Plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of 2024.

In addition, he clarified that by 2024, Ukrainian rehabilitation centers will be able to conduct more than 12,000 sessions per day, which is 4 times more than at the beginning of 2022, when the number of sessions did not exceed 3,000. This makes it possible to attract more specialists to rehabilitation departments.

Recall

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced the creation of a prosthetic and rehabilitation center on the basis of one of its medical institutions.