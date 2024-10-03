Ukraine plans to create an investment fund worth EUR 16 billion under the Ukraine Facility

Ukraine plans to create a €16 billion investment fund by 2027 to support communities and businesses that have suffered losses due to the war. The fund will be filled with funds from international financial institutions and will become part of the Ukraine Facility program. This was announced at a meeting with the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine by Olena Shulyak, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, UNN reports.

Shulyak said that by 2027, Ukraine plans to create an investment fund worth 16 billion euros. It is planned to be launched as part of the second component of the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for the provision of 50 billion euros from the EU to Ukraine.

"It (the investment fund - ed.) can be a significant support for business development, in particular for those who see themselves in the development of the construction sector. We will wait for this fund to start working so that it can help the construction industry as well," Shulyak said.

The fund will be financed with the participation of international and European financial institutions, such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, the Council of Europe Development Bank, and the World Bank.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Demographic Development Strategy until 2040 and agreed on the terms of reference for the development of the NEURC information system, which is part of the implementation of the Ukraine Facility Plan.