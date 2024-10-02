ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 36358 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100321 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162114 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135219 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141557 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138301 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179768 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111988 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170787 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139941 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139682 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86927 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107469 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109601 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162114 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179768 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170787 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198211 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187239 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139682 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139941 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145666 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137142 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154101 views
Legal nonsense in the case of ex-Minister Solskyi: NABU detectives in court refer to a copy of a handwritten “document”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 136316 views

Oleksandr Kolotilin called the NABU's arguments about the ownership of the land by Iskra legal nonsense. He stated that there was no succession of Soviet artels in Ukraine, and the copy of the 1953 act is questionable.

Oleksandr Kolotilin, former acting head of the State Geocadastre, called NABU's arguments that the land plots belong to the state-owned enterprise  Iskra on the basis of a State Act issued to the Stalin Artel in 1953 legal nonsense. He noted that in independent Ukraine there was no succession of Soviet artels and collective farms, and the copy of the act itself is questionable, as the name "Stalin's artel" was crossed out and "Iskra" was written instead. He said this in an interview with UNN

"The NABU claims that the Stalin Artel received a State Act for the lifetime use of land in 1953. And that the Stalin artel is the state-owned enterprise Iskra. In my opinion, this is legal nonsense, because artels, collective and state farms, and so on, all existed in the Soviet Union, and in independent Ukraine, there was no such form of management. And there was no succession in such cases," Kolotilin said.

Moreover, the copy of the act (there is no original), which NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors rely on, has no legal force. The name "Stalin's Artel" is crossed out on the document, and "Iskra" is written on top, which casts doubt on its authenticity and legal force, Kolotylin continued.

"It is quite obvious that  the copy of the State Act issued to the Stalin artel does not give any rights to use the land to the newly created state-owned enterprise Iskra in independent Ukraine. "Iskra is not the legal successor of the Soviet Stalin artel, as has been repeatedly investigated in courts and during inspections. When studying the available materials, even additional investigation materials, I can say with certainty that the state-owned enterprises Iskra and Nadiia have nothing to do with the Stalin artel, even theoretically, as successors," the former head of the StateGeoCadastre emphasized.

Kolotilin also emphasized that Iskra and Nadiia have never issued title documents for land since Ukraine gained independence, which, in his opinion, indicates an improper  approach to land use without official  documents.

"They simply never acquired these land plots and never formalized them. This is a bit of a Soviet approach, so to speak. There used to be an artel here, there used to be a state farm here. It's all ours, it's all state-owned, it's all common. We are cultivating it," he added.

More details can be found in the interview on the website of UNN.

Context

This refers to a criminal proceeding in which NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors accuse former Minister Mykola Solskyi and former head of the State Geocadastre Oleksandr Kolotylin of organizing the seizure of land of the National Agrarian Academy in Sumy region to transfer it to the ATO military. According to the detectives' version , these lands were allegedly used by state-owned enterprises of the National Agricultural Academy (Iskra and Nadiya), and therefore could not be transferred to the ATO military. In their arguments, the detectives and prosecutors refer to a copy of the State Act issued to the Stalin Artel, where "Stalin Artel" is crossed out and "Iskra" is added with a ballpoint pen.

Despite the fact that the proceedings themselves raise more questions than answers - some call it political persecution - the reasonable timeframe for the investigation has long been exhausted, as it concerns the events of 2017, when Solsky was a lawyer.

The Supreme Court and expert examinations ruledthat the NABU's accusations were false, because  the land plots in question did not belong to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences and could therefore have been privatized by the ATO military on legal grounds, under the right granted to them by the state.

At the same time, detectives tried to conceal and cancel the examination ordered by the NABU in this case. There is a possibility that it could have testified to the innocence of Solsky and the ATO soldiers.

The ATO soldiers themselves are outraged by such actions of the NABU and are ready to prove the legitimacy of their actions.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics

