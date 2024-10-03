The former head of the StateGeoCadastre told why NAAS “lost” huge tracts of land and how ATO soldiers got them

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 54703 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102031 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164789 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136618 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142421 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138706 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181133 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112035 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171934 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94935 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108785 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110889 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39666 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47086 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164789 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181133 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171934 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199330 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188305 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141324 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141423 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146166 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137622 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154539 views
The former head of the StateGeoCadastre told why NAAS "lost" huge tracts of land and how ATO soldiers got them

The former head of the StateGeoCadastre told why NAAS “lost” huge tracts of land and how ATO soldiers got them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 126070 views

The inspection revealed that the state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences did not have documents for the land they used. ATO veterans received these plots because they were in reserve and there were no grounds for refusal.

For a long time, the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences thought it owned vast tracts of Ukrainian land, considering itself the successor to Soviet collective and state farms. However, an all-Ukrainian comprehensive inspection showed that this was not the case - in most cases, the state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences in the regions did not have any legal documents for this land. Former acting head of the StateGeoCadastre Oleksandr Kolotilin told UNN in an interview.

According to the former head of the StateGeoCadastre, in 2017, Ukraine launched a nationwide inspection of state-owned enterprises to ensure that they have documents for land plots. Its results showed that many state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Sciences had not formalized their land rights for decades, but kept records according to the Soviet principle - all land belongs to a collective or state farm.

"The National Academy of Agrarian Sciences was essentially accounting for squatters' land without any documents. That's why when this issue came up, the NAAS statistics did not match the reality. When Ukraine became independent, these special forms (2zem, 6zem) were filled out for the first time. We came to the director of the collective farm. "Ivan Ivanovych, how much land do you have according to these documents?", ‘Three hundred hectares’, ‘Oh, good, this collective farm has three hundred hectares’. That's how they counted," Kolotilin said.

He said that an inspection by the State Geocadastre showed that most NAAS enterprises had never received a single land document since Ukraine's independence.

Later, the land for which there were no documents was divided into plots, including those of ATO soldiers. Kolotilin said that the ATO soldiers were very proactive and controlled the entire process of land allocation, sometimes even leading to scandals. Very often, ATO soldiers' associations chose the land themselves and asked for it to be allocated to the military.

"There were cases everywhere when ATO members came and said: these are land plots that have no documents and we demand that you give them to us, we have not yet received them from these people. They filed applications, they were reviewed, and if they really did not own and use the land, they were granted it, because there were no legal grounds for refusal. The ATO soldiers were not so much interested in the plots themselves, but in the income they could receive from the land, so they chose those that were in demand among agricultural companies. They are the largest tenants of such land plots," he emphasized.

Since most of the state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences did not have documents for the land plots they were using without permission, this land was in reserve. Therefore, as the former head of the State Geocadastre noted, the body could not refuse to grant such land to the military.

"What were those who worked in the StateGeoCadastre supposed to do? They had to consider their applications. And if it is possible and legal, if the desired land plot is not leased or used, to grant permission to develop the project. Then they had to approve it, enter these plots in the state land cadastre, and approve the project. At this stage, the role of the StateGeoCadastre body ended with the approval of the project. Next, they (ATO participants - ed.) registered the rights in the register of rights. Every day in every region, applications from ATO participants were considered," Kolotilin added.

Although the NAAS has lost much of its land due to ineffective management, there is a possible positive aspect to this if these lands are used more efficiently and serve to really support veterans and other citizens who really need help.

However, not everyone in Ukraine supports the efficient and transparent use of Ukrainian land. This is evidenced, among other things, by the NABU case against the former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi. According to the investigation, it was he who, as a lawyer, helped ATO soldiers eight years ago to obtain land plotsthat were allegedly used by the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences. Despite the fact that the reasonable investigation deadlines for this case have already expired, and NABU is now extending them through the court -  detectives plan to interrogate thousands of soldiers who received these lands.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
national-academy-of-sciences-of-ukraineNational Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

