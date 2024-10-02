ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65545 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103317 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166744 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137702 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143051 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139014 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182090 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112068 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172656 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104744 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100076 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109715 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111807 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 46871 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 53900 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166730 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182085 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172651 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200022 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188955 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141772 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141832 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146544 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137964 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154850 views
ARMA denies visits of former MP Pysarenko and assures that the Duma is “not familiar with him”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105571 views

ARMA denies information about Olena Duma's regular meetings with former MP Valeriy Pysarenko. However, this response looks like an attempt to avoid difficult questions rather than a refutation.

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency continues to deny any involvement in possible corruption. This time, it is about the regular meetings of former MP Valeriy Pysarenko with the head of ARMA Olena Duma. In response to UNN's request, the agency denied that the former MP regularly visits their office, and that Duma herself allegedly "does not know" him at all. However, this response looks more like an attempt to avoid difficult questions than a refutation.

The day before, UNN published an article about possible backroom deals taking place in the ARMA under the leadership of Olena Duma. According to informed sources, a close associate of the former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov, lawyer and former MP Valeriy Pysarenko, regularly comes to the ARMA headquarters in Kyiv to meet personally with Olena Duma. The purpose of his visits is allegedly to discuss the transfer of large seized assets in favor of certain influential individuals, including Yulia Tymoshenko. Among such assets was, for example, the capital's Gulliver shopping center.

Immediately after the publication of this article, ARMA was quick to disassociate itself from these visits.

"We would like to inform you that the admission of visitors to the ARMA premises is carried out in accordance with the Instruction on the organization of the access control regime in the National Agency for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes... According to the entries in the journal, started on January 19, 2023, from July 1, 2023 to September 27, 2024, there were no registration records with the person named in your request under the name "Valeriy Pysarenko", - said in the ARMA response to the request of UNN.

It is worth noting that Valeriy Pysarenko himself gave a very similar answer in a comment to UNN. During a conversation with journalists, he insisted that it is difficult for anyone to come to a government agency unnoticed, because information about this should be indicated in the visitor log. Pysarenko even advised to contact the ARMA and ask for information from the visit log. At the same time, it is no secret that very often VIP guests come to any body without an appointment.

The ARMA also emphasized that the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, "does not know" Valeriy Pysarenko.

"Accordingly, the information about the meetings of the Head of ARMA Olena Duma with the said person is not verified and does not correspond to reality," the response to the request reads.

However, such similar denials have already become a common practice in political circles, when  the media exposes alleged backroom deals.

In addition, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, has repeatedly drawn criticism for her transparency and political independence. Her ties to individuals suspected of collaborating with pro-Russian forces, including Oleh Kulinich, only add to the doubts. Given all of this, it is hard to believe that the ARMA under Duma's leadership is really working for the benefit of the state, and not at the behest of certain political or business interests.

Therefore, it seems that the ARMA's regular denials are just an attempt to avoid public attention and real answers.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

