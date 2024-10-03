Coldplay's new album comes out on Friday and once again brings together many guest musicians

Despite the fact that Chris Martin spoke again about the possible end of his band in an interview with New Zealand radio on Apple Music 1, this has not yet been officially discussed.

Recently, frontman Chris Martin caused a stir with his statement that Coldplay's twelfth album would be the band's last.

It's very important that we have this boundary - he emphasized a few days ago in an interview with Apple Music.

Coldplay is currently promoting their tenth studio album, Moon Music, which will be released on October 4.

“Moon Music” is a record that is fueled by hope, optimism, and, above all, love, the press release says.

The older I get, the more I believe that love is the only salvation - says Martin.

Of course, there are many different types of love. But this album is about all the colors of love. And that includes learning to love ourselves despite all the crazy critical voices inside us. If you can do that - and if being yourself doesn't mean trying to hurt others - I think it's easier to understand and love everyone else. Ultimately, we see love as openness to everything and to all people - said the Briton.

In their new album, Coldplay continue the musical course they have been successful with for many years. Not much remains of the melancholic indie rock of the early days with “Yellow” and “The Scientist”. Chris Martin's gentle voice is the only real constant in Coldplay's sound. Today, the London-based band stands for stadium-ready pop music with elements of various genres.

It is noted that among the collaborators on the album are Jay Z, le Little Simz and Brian Eno, as well as writer and activist Maya Angelou, memoirist and civil rights activist, not to mention Martin's two children, Apple and Moses.

The album's opening song, “Moon Music,” is actually the most reminiscent of the melancholic Coldplay of the early 2000s, which captivated the music press. But then the Brits set off pop fireworks.

Among them is the light, almost dreamy “Feels Like I'm Falling In Love”, which is immediately memorable. Another melody is “Good Feelings” with a funky Chic rhythm. The famous Nile Rodgers plays along and is listed as one of the song's authors. At the same time, there is a live boy band sound. Coldplay mastered it after a joint single with K-pop superstars BTS (“My Universe”).

In general, you say that “Moon Music” is a conceptual album dedicated to the connection between man and the cosmos, told through the themes of love, hope, and existential wonder.

There is also information that after “Moon Music” two more LPs will be released, after which Coldplay may actually completely break up.

For Martin, this is at least a logical step:

There are only seven Harry Potter books. There are only twelve and a half Beatles albums and about the same number of Bob Marley albums, all of them are our heroes - said the Coldplay leader.

