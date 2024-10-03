ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

February 28, 02:48 PM
February 28, 03:20 PM
February 28, 05:55 PM
06:08 PM
06:35 PM
Coldplay's new album comes out on Friday and once again brings together many guest musicians

Coldplay's new album comes out on Friday and once again brings together many guest musicians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 95930 views

Coldplay releases its 10th studio album Moon Music on October 4. It is a concept album about the human connection with space, featuring collaborations with Jay Z, Little Simz and others, and dedicated to the themes of love and hope.

Despite the fact that Chris Martin spoke again about the possible end of his band in an interview with New Zealand radio on Apple Music 1, this has not yet been officially discussed.

Written by UNN with references to DPA and Rai News.

Recently, frontman Chris Martin caused a stir with his statement that Coldplay's twelfth album would be the band's last.

It's very important that we have this boundary

- he emphasized a few days ago in an interview with Apple Music.

Coldplay is currently promoting their tenth studio album, Moon Music, which will be released on October 4.

Image

“Moon Music” is a record that is fueled by hope, optimism, and, above all, love, the press release says.

The older I get, the more I believe that love is the only salvation

- says Martin.

Of course, there are many different types of love. But this album is about all the colors of love. And that includes learning to love ourselves despite all the crazy critical voices inside us. If you can do that - and if being yourself doesn't mean trying to hurt others - I think it's easier to understand and love everyone else. Ultimately, we see love as openness to everything and to all people

- said the Briton.

In their new album, Coldplay continue the musical course they have been successful with for many years. Not much remains of the melancholic indie rock of the early days with “Yellow” and “The Scientist”. Chris Martin's gentle voice is the only real constant in Coldplay's sound. Today, the London-based band stands for stadium-ready pop music with elements of various genres.

The Gallagher brothers confirmed the return of Oasis 15 years after the breakup27.08.24, 18:30 • 85729 views

It is noted that among the collaborators on the album are Jay Z, le Little Simz and Brian Eno, as well as writer and activist Maya Angelou, memoirist and civil rights activist, not to mention Martin's two children, Apple and Moses.

The album's opening song, “Moon Music,” is actually the most reminiscent of the melancholic Coldplay of the early 2000s, which captivated the music press. But then the Brits set off pop fireworks.

Among them is the light, almost dreamy “Feels Like I'm Falling In Love”, which is immediately memorable. Another melody is “Good Feelings” with a funky Chic rhythm. The famous Nile Rodgers plays along and is listed as one of the song's authors. At the same time, there is a live boy band sound. Coldplay mastered it after a joint single with K-pop superstars BTS (“My Universe”).

Elton John suffered a serious infection that left him with “limited vision in one eye”04.09.24, 12:42 • 134659 views

In general, you say that “Moon Music” is a conceptual album dedicated to the connection between man and the cosmos, told through the themes of love, hope, and existential wonder.

There is also information that after  “Moon Music” two more LPs will be released, after which Coldplay may actually completely break up.

For Martin, this is at least a logical step:

Image

There are only seven Harry Potter books. There are only twelve and a half Beatles albums and about the same number of Bob Marley albums, all of them are our heroes

- said the Coldplay leader.

Taylor Swift set a record at the MTV VMA 2024: how the show went12.09.24, 14:00 • 116119 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

kris-martinChris Martin
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising