The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, said that "defending national interests," ARMA returned UAH 21 million to BNK-Ukraine LLC, which has significant debts to Ukrainian creditors. However, she wished to ignore the fact that this process was accompanied by several court decisions that forced ARMA to return the funds, UNN reports.

Details

For over a year, ARMA has not returned 455,500 euros (over UAH 21 million) to BNK-Ukraine LLC, which is in the process of bankruptcy and liquidation. The head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, refused to return the funds to the liquidator of the LLC with accrued interest, which forced the latter to go to court. The Agency lost in the courts of first and appellate instance, appealed to the Supreme Court and lost it as well. After the court decision came into force, the liquidator received two court orders, pursuant to which the State Treasury Service froze ARMA's accounts. Thus, the Duma had virtually no choice but to return the funds.

However, of course, the Head of the ARMA presented this as "another confirmation of her efficiency and impartiality in managing seized assets.

"Due to the cancellation of the arrest of funds, on September 27, 2024, the ARMA decided to return EUR 456 thousand, equivalent to UAH 21 million, to the bankruptcy liquidation account, which will be used to pay off the creditor claims of BNK-Ukraine LLC to Ukrainian enterprises - taxpayers to the budget of Ukraine, including OKKO, SOKAR, AMIK-Ukraine and other petrochemical enterprises of Ukraine... Thus, as of today, the funds have already been returned for further satisfaction of the claims of Ukrainian enterprises-creditors. The payment is already being processed by the financial institution," Olena Duma wrote in her Telegram channel .

She emphasized that the decision to repay the funds is fully in the national interest as it satisfied Ukrainian creditors.

"Effective management of seized assets, increase of revenues to the budget of Ukraine and financial support of the Defense Forces of Ukraine through the purchase of military bonds are a priority component of ARMA's activities," Olena Duma reiterated.

It is worth adding that the head of the ARMA emphasized the effectiveness of her work several times in the post. Presumably, this is how Olena Duma reacted to the appearance of a petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine asking for her dismissal because of ineffective work and possible ties to pro-Russian politicians.