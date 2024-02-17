Air alert in Kyiv and a number of regions. Ukrainian Air Force warned of ballistic missile threat

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of the threat of enemy ballistic missile use, UNN reports.

Details

Air alert has been declared in a number of regions and the capital.

"Threat of ballistic weapons use for the eastern regions! Plus the threat of ballistic missiles for the central regions," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

