Twins of Przewalski's horses were born in the Chornobyl Reserve

In the Kyiv region, on the territory of the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve , twin Przewalski foals were born. This is very rare for horses living in the wild. This was announced by in the reserve, reports UNN.

Details

Good news in the Reserve: two foals were spotted in one mare. It is possible that one of them was adopted from a dead animal. Young przewalski in good physiological condition - The reserve noted.

Experts add that foals are identical in age (obviously, they were born later and, as for the last decade of September, are a little too small) and hold on tightly to the mare and each other. So it's likely that is from the same family.

For the Przewalski's horse, twins in a litter in the wild are very rare. The spotted herd of three adult mares and a stallion has to protect as many as six vulnerable youngsters from wolves! A very difficult task - the post reads.

Addendum

It is noted that the herd between Leliv and Prypiat currently has a stallion, three adult mares, two yearlings and four yearlings. Next year, there is a prospect of having an almost full-fledged herd of five mares.

Now it's colder, and the animals are actively fattening up to gain strength for the winter. Experts assure that today there is every reason to hope that the herd, as well as the rare twin przewalczyks, will survive this winter.

Recall

