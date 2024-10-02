Children with special educational needs should feel as comfortable as possible in educational institutions - member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy

The needs of children attending inclusive groups and classes in kindergartens and schools should be met to the fullest extent possible. To do this, the state should not only delegate the relevant powers to local authorities, but also provide appropriate funding. This opinion was voiced by the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk in a commentary to UNN.

There should be a state program for this, because when the state delegates powers to local councils, yes, this is decentralization. But the state must also delegate funds to fulfill this very important social function. This is indeed a European and world experience that we must implement, and it is important that children with special needs have the opportunity to have equal access to knowledge, and on the other hand, they feel as comfortable as possible in educational institutions, both school and preschool - said Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk.

The MP added that even under martial law, such children should not be left alone with their problems.

This is a social component, and even in this difficult time, when the security and defense sector is in the first place, we must remember that these children are already experiencing war, including war, no matter what territory they are in. This includes anxiety and other things, and it is important to preserve this positive novelty that has been introduced not only into Ukrainian legislation but also into public life in this difficult time - Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk summarized.

A new state standard for a social service to support children during inclusive education is being introduced in the Brovary community of Kyiv Oblast.

A teacher's assistant is responsible for the child's education, and a social worker is responsible for the child's everyday needs, but has no right to interfere with the educational process. The main task of such a worker is to help a child with special needs with eating, washing hands, changing clothes, going to the toilet, accompanying them around the school, etc. We are one of the first to implement this. We were interested in the experience of Kyiv and Dnipro. But their centers of social services centrally purchased this service from NGOs, and the latter were not particularly eager to share their best practices. So we decided to go our own way. This year, we have five people who have undergone special training. Since September 1, three of them have already become social workers: one grandmother and two mothers. Now we have an increased number of applications, people are coming and taking an interest, so at the city council session it was decided to increase the staff of social workers to 15 people to UNN. said Lyudmila Mardar, head of the Center for Social Services of the Brovary City Council, in a commentary

According to her, the Brovary authorities pay considerable attention to caring for children with special needs.