Xbox releases a documentary about the development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 during the war in Ukraine

The Ukrainian studio GSC Game World together with Xbox have released a documentary about the development of the long-awaited sequel to the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series in the context of the war in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to GSC Game World.

Details

The movie "War Game: The Making of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2" shows the conditions in which Ukrainians worked.

GSC Game World developers are working in the horrific conditions of war to present the long-awaited S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl to life. The film presents personal stories of sacrifice, determination and hope - reads the description of the movie.

The film was directed by Andrew Stephan, known for his work on the documentary series Power On: The Story of Xbox". The film will focus on the personal stories of creative director Maria Grygorovych and her team working in the war.

Recall

The game is scheduled for release on November 20, 2024. "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be available for PC and Xbox gamers.