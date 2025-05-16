Ukraine needs security guarantees and an unconditional ceasefire - Meloni
Kyiv • UNN
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and security guarantees for Kyiv. She stressed that Europe must not give up.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday, on her way to the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Tirana, about the importance of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.
UNN reports with reference to ANSA.
Details
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said today that an unconditional ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine are necessary.
It is necessary to demand an immediate ceasefire for a peace agreement that will give Kyiv security guarantees
"We must not give up," added the head of the Italian government on the way to the summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Tirana.
Recall
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz assured of further support for Ukraine in the war with Russia after a conversation with Donald Trump.
Kir Starmer stated that European leaders spoke with Trump about negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.