Ukraine must be part of the EU - Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez
Kyiv • UNN
Pedro Sanchez declared unwavering support for Ukraine's European integration during a meeting with Zelenskyy. The future of the European Union is directly linked to Ukraine.
Ukraine must become part of the European Union, and Spain consistently supports this position. This was stated by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, the future of Europe is directly linked to Ukraine.
The future of the European Union is related to Ukraine. The Spanish government and society as a whole believe that Ukraine should be part of the European Union.
He emphasized that despite global conflicts, support for Ukraine remains unwavering.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Spain. He has scheduled meetings with Prime Minister Sánchez and King Felipe VI.