Ukraine must be part of the EU - Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez

Ukraine must become part of the European Union, and Spain consistently supports this position. This was stated by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the future of Europe is directly linked to Ukraine.

The future of the European Union is related to Ukraine. The Spanish government and society as a whole believe that Ukraine should be part of the European Union. - said Sanchez.

He emphasized that despite global conflicts, support for Ukraine remains unwavering.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Spain. He has scheduled meetings with Prime Minister Sánchez and King Felipe VI.