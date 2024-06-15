Ukraine manages to return 12 more children from the occupied territories

Another 12 children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

3 boys and 9 girls, aged 2 to 17, one of them deprived of parental care, were taken from the temporarily occupied Kherson region - said the head of the Kherson RMA.

He also added that the Save Ukraine charitable organization was working to rescue the children. It is thanks to their hard work that the children and their parents are on free land and safe. They are being assisted by specialists.

Prokudin also noted that since the beginning of 2024 alone, 120 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine .