Ukraine is preparing new agreements with Germany on additional aid steps-Zelensky

Ukraine is working on preparing new agreements with European partners, in particular with Germany on additional aid steps. In addition, a bilateral security agreement with the United States is being prepared in detail. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an address on June 9, reports UNN.

We are preparing new agreements for Ukraine with European partners, in particular with Germany on additional support steps - Zelensky said.

The president also said that recently Ukraine is preparing in detail a bilateral security agreement between our state and the United States. "We are doing everything possible to make America's leadership felt," Zelensky said.

New security agreements for Ukraine are almost ready – Zelensky