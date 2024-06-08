New security agreements for Ukraine are almost ready – Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
New security agreements for Ukraine are almost ready, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky's evening address on June 8, which said that June should strengthen Ukraine's diplomacy and strategic prospects on the way to a just peace.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that new security agreements for Ukraine are almost ready. He said this on Saturday, June 8, in an evening address, reports UNN.
Details
New security agreements for Ukraine are almost ready. Now these months are a time for strategic decisions. May has expanded our capabilities on the battlefield, particularly in range. June should strengthen our diplomacy and strategic prospects – everything that can bring a just peace closer and give more strength to our Ukrainian society. And it will be.
