New security agreements for Ukraine are almost ready – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that new security agreements for Ukraine are almost ready. He said this on Saturday, June 8, in an evening address, reports UNN.

Details

New security agreements for Ukraine are almost ready. Now these months are a time for strategic decisions. May has expanded our capabilities on the battlefield, particularly in range. June should strengthen our diplomacy and strategic prospects – everything that can bring a just peace closer and give more strength to our Ukrainian society. And it will be.