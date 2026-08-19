Ukraine is already using similar systems: the GRIZZLY self-propelled howitzer has received "hearing" to detect drones

The 155-mm GRIZZLY self-propelled artillery system has received an acoustic system for detecting unmanned aerial vehicles, and similar technologies are already being developed and used in Ukraine. Defense Express reports this, writes UNN.

Details

GDLS Canada has equipped the GRIZZLY with HARK acoustic sensors from Arcani Systems. The system operates passively, does not emit signals, and is intended to provide 360-degree detection of and warnings about enemy UAVs.

The GRIZZLY uses the automated artillery module AGM, which is also installed on the German RCH 155 self-propelled gun. According to available reports, such systems may already be in use by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Similar developments already exist in Ukraine

Similar acoustic systems for detecting FPV drones are also being developed in Ukraine. In particular, the company ZVOOK proposed the NW0 system, which is capable of detecting unmanned aerial vehicles at a distance of 150–450 meters.

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Acoustic sensors may be particularly useful for artillery, which is one of the priority targets of Russian FPV drones. Early warning of an approaching UAV could potentially allow the crew to change position more quickly or take other measures to improve the vehicle's survivability.

At the same time, the effectiveness of acoustic systems directly on the battlefield remains difficult to assess. In particular, the impact of the combat vehicle's own noise and other interference on the sensors' ability to identify a threat in a timely manner remains an open question.

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