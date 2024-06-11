Ukraine has a clear plan to build up to 1 GW of gas generation capacity this year - Zelensky

Ukraine has a clear plan to build up to 1 GW of gas generation capacity this year. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin during a speech at the International Conference on the recovery of Ukraine (Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024), writes UNN.

Details

The head of state noted that gas generation will solve the issue of energy shortage today, and later it will be switched to hydrogen and balance the new "green" energy sector. He also noted that European and, in particular, German companies are technology leaders in this area.

It is in this area that we have a clear plan on how to build up to 1 GW of power this year. And another 4 GW-over the next few years. It is in this area that we sign our first contracts as part of our conference. And that's why we need your maximum leadership - Zelensky noted.

The president called for doing everything possible to preserve the existing generation and restore the one that Ukraine lost due to Russian aggression.

Ukraine must implement fast and inexpensive restoration of all power facilities that can be restored by winter - Zelensky

For reference

The International Conference on Ukraine's recovery focuses on four main themes: private sector involvement in recovery, social recovery and human capital, community and regional recovery and EU accession and related reforms.