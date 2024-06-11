Ukraine must implement fast and inexpensive restoration of all power facilities that can be restored by winter - Zelensky

In the short term, Ukraine should implement a quick and inexpensive restoration of all energy facilities that can now be restored. This is planned to be done before the onset of winter. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 on Tuesday, the correspondent of UNN reports .

In the short term, we must also implement fast and inexpensive restoration of all power facilities that can now be restored. Until winter. This is so important, before winter, for the next 3-4 months. We know how to ensure this, and we ask you to provide equipment from your shut-down power plants and direct financial support. This will allow you to respond to the situation here and now Zelensky said.

Zelensky pointed outthat today the biggest advantage over Ukraine is the advantage in the sky. Every day, the Russian Federation strikes hundreds of cubic meters at Ukraine. The only answer to this is air defense systems.