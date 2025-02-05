Today, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the State Special Transport Service for the first time. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 14/2025 "On the Day of the State Special Transport Service" and the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has established the Day of the State Special Transport Service in Ukraine by his Decree No. 14/2025, which will be celebrated annually on February 5.

The decision was made in view of the significant contribution of the State Special Transport Service to ensuring the stable functioning of transport in peacetime and during a special period.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov addressed the servicemen of the service, thanking them for their important work.

Dear servicemen of the State Border Guard Service! Thank you for your daily work that makes Ukraine stronger. You are the invisible but extremely important frontline of our defense. I wish you good health, endurance and new professional achievements! - Rustem Umerov noted.

The head of the defense ministry noted that the servicemen of the State Road Service are the ones who ensure the smooth operation of infrastructure even in the most difficult conditions of war. They restore bridges and roads, fortify critical facilities, and organize their defense.

"In the context of a full-scale war, the SAS units are performing another vital mission - demining and construction of fortifications. Every day, the SAS engineers clear the Ukrainian land of explosive ordnance, returning safety to cities and villages. The service's engineers are working tirelessly to strengthen our defense lines," Umerov added.

World Nutella Day and World Read Aloud Day: what else is being celebrated on February 5