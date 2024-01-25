Ukraine approves test specifications for NMT-2024

Ukraine has approved the general characteristics of the subject tests of the main and additional blocks of the national multi-subject test in 2024 and the scheme for calculating points for completing tasks. This was reported by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, UNN reports.

Details

It is also reported that the number and forms of test tasks for each subject and the time for their completion have been determined.

According to the report, the tests in Ukrainian language, Ukrainian literature, history of Ukraine, biology, chemistry and geography will contain 30 questions each, in math and physics - 22 and 20 respectively, and in foreign languages - 32 questions each.

The time limit for completing the tasks in all subjects is approximately 60 minutes.

"All NMT tasks will correspond to the content of the EIT programs in academic subjects. We also note that the content of the tasks on the history of Ukraine will cover only the events of the second half of the XVI - early XXI century," the statement said.

Recall

Last year, 11th grade students were exempted from taking the State External Independent Assessment, and entrants took the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT), which replaces the EIT.