Ukraine and the EU may sign a security agreement at the European Council - Borrell

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 6342 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 102118 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 111913 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127364 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 193458 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236148 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145163 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369634 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182080 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149699 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 69899 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 77247 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92845 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 34853 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 102133 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 93807 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 111925 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 107471 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127373 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3696 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6854 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12864 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14402 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18292 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukraine and the EU may sign a security agreement at the European Council - Borrell

Kyiv • UNN

 • 85338 views

The EU may sign a security agreement with Ukraine at the upcoming European Council meeting this week, sending a clear signal of support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Ukraine and the EU may sign a security agreement at the European Council - Borrell

The Council of the European Union may finally approve the text of the agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and the EU at its meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday, June 25, High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell said after the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, according to the EU website, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the agreement will be officially approved on Tuesday, and the signing will take place either on Wednesday or Thursday of this week in Brussels.

We are finalizing our security commitments with Ukraine. I hope that the work will be finalized very soon to be able to sign these security commitments, perhaps as early as this month, perhaps on the margins of the next European Council

Borrell said.

He said that with these security commitments "we are sending a clear message to Russia that we want to continue to support Ukraine.

On the other  hand, you know that tomorrow the intergovernmental conference (IGC) with  Ukraine and  Moldova will start Ukraine's accession and membership, which is the highest security guarantee

added EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

Security Agreement between Ukraine and the EU: Media disclosed details of the draft document24.06.24, 21:22 • 71180 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41