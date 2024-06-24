Ukraine and the EU may sign a security agreement at the European Council - Borrell

The Council of the European Union may finally approve the text of the agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and the EU at its meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday, June 25, High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell said after the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, according to the EU website, UNN reports .

According to him, the agreement will be officially approved on Tuesday, and the signing will take place either on Wednesday or Thursday of this week in Brussels.

We are finalizing our security commitments with Ukraine. I hope that the work will be finalized very soon to be able to sign these security commitments, perhaps as early as this month, perhaps on the margins of the next European Council Borrell said.

He said that with these security commitments "we are sending a clear message to Russia that we want to continue to support Ukraine.

On the other hand, you know that tomorrow the intergovernmental conference (IGC) with Ukraine and Moldova will start Ukraine's accession and membership, which is the highest security guarantee added EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

