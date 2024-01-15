Ukraine and Poland should start thinking about an alliance within the EU - Kuleba

Ukraine and Poland should already think about how to build their union within the European Union. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with the publication Układ Sił, reports UNN.

"I believe that what we should be talking about, what we should start thinking about, is a Ukrainian-Polish union within the European Union. Because we will be two very strong players. We will make Poland stronger, and Poland will make us stronger," Kuleba said.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine and Poland should not play a balancing game with the Franco-German alliance or any other alliance in Europe, but start a conversation about how to solve bilateral problems on the way to the European Union.

"...because what is happening now with these trucks and grain exports is disappointing. It shouldn't be, but we have to find ways and mechanisms to prevent it. The deeper we go into the accession negotiations, the more such issues will arise from different sides. Poles and Ukrainians should prevent such situations from turning into problems and solve them quickly and amicably, as we have already failed to prevent them," Kuleba added.

In addition, the Foreign Minister emphasized the need to start talking about what Ukraine and Poland will do together in the EU and what their contribution to shaping Europe will be.

