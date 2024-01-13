Polish Prime Minister says he will visit Kyiv in the coming days

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he plans to visit Kyiv in the coming days. He said this in an interview with Polskie Radio 24, reports UNN.

Details

Tusk plans to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss his visit to Kyiv, among other things.

"I will go to the president (Duda - ed.) to discuss the details and the nature of my mission when I am in Kyiv in the coming days," Tusk said.

He explained that for both him and the president, "the situation in Ukraine and at the front is the No. 1 issue for Polish security. There are other issues that need to be addressed, for example, related to the interests of Polish carriers," Tusk said.

Addendum

Earlier, Tusk announced plans to visit Kyiv and discuss the border blockade.