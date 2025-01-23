Ukraine and allies discuss deployment of up to 50,000 peacekeepers - Financial Times
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine and its Western allies are negotiating the deployment of 40-50 thousand foreign peacekeepers on the demarcation line. Implementation of the plan depends on reaching a peace agreement with Russia and the consent of European countries.
Ukraine and its Western allies are discussing the deployment of up to 50,000 foreign peacekeepers on the demarcation line. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing sources, UNN reports.
Details
The negotiators told the newspaper that Ukrainian officials believe it is feasible to deploy 40,000 to 50,000 foreign troops along a thousand-kilometer-long front line.
Negotiations between the European allies are ongoing: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are expected to discuss the issue at an informal meeting on February 3.
The idea itself is based on the premise that there is a decent peaceful settlement with Russia that will allow Ukraine to retain its sovereignty, control its territory, keep its army, and remain a democracy that the West is happy to work with,
In addition, Europe itself may refuse to send troops to a "hot war" for fear of escalating the conflict with Russia. And even if European leaders decide to send troops, their parliaments and voters may not agree.
Recall
The President of Ukraine has clarified his previous statement on the number of foreign troops in the country. According to him, the number could be either higher or lower, depending on the reduction of the Ukrainian army.