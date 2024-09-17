UAH 104 million seized from Rivne regional council deputy transferred to the state budget

ukenru
February 28, 08:20 PM • 55727 views
February 28, 08:30 PM • 41692 views
February 28, 08:35 PM • 83738 views
February 28, 10:53 PM • 58783 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 55210 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187524 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192659 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182104 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 209148 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 197652 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 147263 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 146724 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 151035 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 142091 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 158657 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12523 views

The SBI transferred UAH 104 million seized from a member of the Rivne Regional Council during the investigation of illegal enrichment to the state budget. The deputy was sentenced to 5 years in prison with 3 years of probation.

The State Bureau of Investigation has transferred to the state budget 104 million hryvnias seized from a deputy of the Rivne Regional Council during an investigation into illegal enrichment. This was reported by the Bureau, UNN reports

Reportedly, the SBI has implemented the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court in the case of illegal enrichment of a deputy of the Rivne Regional Council.

In November 2023, SBI investigators found undeclared assets worth millions of dollars from the deputy, who was also the deputy head of the Polissia Forest Office of the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine”.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings , law enforcement officers conducted searches at the MP's home and workplace and his family members. They seized over $4 million in cash in various currencies alone.

Law enforcement officers also found three luxury cars: an AUDI Q8, a Mercedes Benz GLE 350E, a BMW X5, jewelry and expensive watches, including an elite brand of Patek Philippe. In addition, they found gold coins, gold bars, 2 pistols, a Kalashnikov assault rifle with 16 magazines with ammunition.

Reportedly, the  MP also owned four land plots in Rivne, where he was building cottages. The plots are registered to nominees, the SBI said. 

The MP was served a notice of suspicion and taken into custody.  Prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office concluded a plea agreement with the suspect in early May 2024.

Already on May 29, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved this agreement and sentenced him to 5 years of imprisonment with 3 years of probation and determined the amount of funds subject to special confiscation: USD 1,340,087.97, EUR 1,034,615. USD 1,340,087.97, EUR 1,034,615 and UAH 1,561,800, which at the National Bank's exchange rate amounts to UAH 104,311,474.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

