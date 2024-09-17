UAH 104 million seized from Rivne regional council deputy transferred to the state budget

The State Bureau of Investigation has transferred to the state budget 104 million hryvnias seized from a deputy of the Rivne Regional Council during an investigation into illegal enrichment. This was reported by the Bureau, UNN reports.

Reportedly, the SBI has implemented the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court in the case of illegal enrichment of a deputy of the Rivne Regional Council.

In November 2023, SBI investigators found undeclared assets worth millions of dollars from the deputy, who was also the deputy head of the Polissia Forest Office of the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine”.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings , law enforcement officers conducted searches at the MP's home and workplace and his family members. They seized over $4 million in cash in various currencies alone.

Law enforcement officers also found three luxury cars: an AUDI Q8, a Mercedes Benz GLE 350E, a BMW X5, jewelry and expensive watches, including an elite brand of Patek Philippe. In addition, they found gold coins, gold bars, 2 pistols, a Kalashnikov assault rifle with 16 magazines with ammunition.

Reportedly, the MP also owned four land plots in Rivne, where he was building cottages. The plots are registered to nominees, the SBI said.

The MP was served a notice of suspicion and taken into custody. Prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office concluded a plea agreement with the suspect in early May 2024.

Already on May 29, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved this agreement and sentenced him to 5 years of imprisonment with 3 years of probation and determined the amount of funds subject to special confiscation: USD 1,340,087.97, EUR 1,034,615. USD 1,340,087.97, EUR 1,034,615 and UAH 1,561,800, which at the National Bank's exchange rate amounts to UAH 104,311,474.

