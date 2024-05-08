For 2022-2023, parliamentarians received 7 billion hryvnias of income: whose fortunes grew the most

Despite the war in the country, the income of Ukrainian MPs is growing. Thus, last year 298 MPs received more income than in 2022. This was written by analysts of the R&D Center YouControl, UNN reports.

It is noted that data analysis shows an increase in the level of MPs' salaries, with the average annual figure in 2023 increasing by 36% compared to the figure in 2022.

The experts analyzed the Unified State Register of Declarations. They paid special attention to the 11th section of the declarations "Income, including gifts". Interestingly, there were 391 declarations of the current MPs for 2022-2023. Currently, the Verkhovna Rada has 401 MPs of the 9th convocation.

The total income of the current MPs whose declarations are publicly available for 2022-2023 amounted to more than UAH 7 billion. Thus, 42% of the amount is the income of the European Solidarity MPs, 18% - of the Servant of the People, 12% - of the Party for the Future, 6% - of Dovira, 5% - income of non-factional MPs. The income of other political forces is slightly more than 10% of the total amount - according to the analysis of data from YouControl.

It is noted that In 2023, 298 MPs received more income than in 2022. At the same time, the income of 89 MPs decreased on the contrary.

Analysts say that in 2023, 159 MPs will have salaries of 50% or more of their total income. At the same time, in 2022, salaries accounted for the majority of income for 270 MPs.

The average annual salary of politicians in 2023 amounted to almost 638 thousand UAH compared to 468 thousand UAH in 2022. The largest salaries in 2023 were received by members of the Servant of the People faction Ruslan Stefanchuk - 949 thousand UAH and Oleksandr Merezhko - 843 thousand UAH.

Servant of the People faction

The income of MPs from the largest faction of the Servant of the People party during the study period amounted to UAH 1.33 billion, or 18% of the total income of the current MPs - says the article by YouControl.

The highest income among the members of the Servant of the People faction in 2023 was declared by Iryna Kormyshkina - UAH 123.5 million. However, the main income was received not by the MP, but by her husband Yuriy Kormyshkin.

The second on the list of leaders is Oleksandr Sova, who reported UAH 58.4 million in income in his declaration. Here, most of the income was received by his wife Liudmyla, who is engaged in entrepreneurial activities.

Zhan Beleniuk closes the top three leaders of this faction in terms of income . The MP's income in 2023 amounted to over UAH 36 million. Of this amount, UAH 21.6 million came from the repayment of domestic government bonds. Last year, the MP's income increased 18 times compared to UAH 1.96 million in 2022.

Batkivshchyna faction

From the Batkivshchyna faction, 24 MPs declared a total income of UAH 272 million over two years. The income of MPs in 2023 increased by more than 2 times compared to 2022. - YouControl analysts say .

Here, some MPs managed to increase their income tenfold last year. In particular, the total income of Andriy Puziychuk , a member of the Batkivshchyna faction, increased more than 200 times due to the income of his wife, Yulia Puziychuk.

Also among the in terms of income in Batkivshchyna in 2023 were Oleh Meydych - UAH 45.8 million and Kostiantyn Bondariev - UAH 9.8 million. According to the declarations, a significant part of Mr. Meydych's declared income is the income from his wife Tetiana's business activities.

Instead, Bondarev is a key person in the Veles group , whose main activities are financial services and food industry.

European Solidarity faction

The total income of the European Solidarity MPs in 2022-2023 is just over UAH 3 billion. More than 95%, i.e. 2.9 billion UAH of this amount, is accounted for by Petro Poroshenko's income. By the way, the income of the faction, whose leader is Petro Poroshenko, is more than 42% of the total income of the current MPs - says the article by YouControl.

It is noted that Andriy Lopushansky declared almost UAH 17 million in income in 2023. The bulk of it came from the income of his wife Tetiana.

It is also known that Victoria Syumar's income for 2023 was more than UAH 13 million, UAH 10 million of which was received by her husband Viktor Khrystiuk for the alienation of real estate.

GOLOS faction

The total income of 20 MPs from GOLOS in 2022 amounted to UAH 44.5 million. And in 2023, it increased by 15.9% to UAH 51.5 million . This is the lowest figure among all the represented factions and groups of the 9th convocation of the Parliament - say analysts from YouControl.

The largest amount was declared by faction members Yaroslav Rushchyshyn - a key person of the Rushchyshyn Family Group with income for 2023 of UAH 9.8 million, Halyna Vasylchenko - UAH 8.9 million and Yulia Klymenko - UAH 6.6 million.

The bulk of Yulia Klymenko's declared income, i.e. UAH 5.6 million, was received by her husband in the form of income from entrepreneurial activities.

The situation is similar for Halyna Vasylchenko, where her husband's income in 2023 amounted to UAH 7.4 million, which is 83% of the MP's total declared income.

MP group "Party for the Future"

The total income of the 17 members of the Party for the Future in 2022 amounted to UAH 387.2 million. In 2023, it increased by 33.2% to UAH 515.8 million. That is, the representatives of the "Party for the Future" parliamentary group received UAH 903 million in income over two years, which is 12.7% of the total income of the current MPs - the investigation says.

It is noted that Stepan Ivakhiv ranks second among all current MPs in terms of income of UAH 536.4 million over two years.

In addition, in 2023, the highest income declarations in the "Party for the Future" were made by Viktor Myalyk - UAH 201.5 million and Bohdan Torokhtii - UAH 16.8 million.

Interestingly, in comparison with 2022, the largest increase in income of 1245% was recorded for the aforementioned Viktor Myalyk from the alienation of real estate.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has filed declarations of property, income, expenses and financial liabilities for 2021 and 2022. The income of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his family decreased from UAH 10.8 million in 2021 to UAH 3.7 million in 2022.