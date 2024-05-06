Verification of officials' declarations: NACP reveals over UAH 55.8 million of false information

Since the beginning of 2024, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has launched 402 full verifications of declarations. As a result of 51 completed audits, more than UAH 55.8 million of false information, more than UAH 14.7 million of illicit enrichment, and almost UAH 1.3 million of unjustified assets have been revealed. UNN reports with reference to the NACP press service.

In particular, the NACP has identified signs:

unjustified assets of UAH 1.3 million by an employee of the Department of Social Services of the Kamen-Kashyrsky District State Administration in Volyn Oblast;

false information (Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) c:

- a deputy of Vinnytsia City Council (UAH 12.5 million);

- Head of TCC and JV in Dnipropetrovska oblast (UAH 6.2 million);

- a deputy of the Dubno City Council in Rivne Oblast (UAH 5.6 million);

- a deputy of the Dnipro City Council (UAH 4 million);

- a deputy of the Pohrebyshche District Council (UAH 3.9 million);

- Deputy Chairman of the Koziatyn City Council (UAH 2.4 million);

The relevant materials were sent to the National Police.

The NACP is currently conducting 340 inspections. The majority of these declarations were filed by representatives of local governments - 65, including 46 local council members and 19 regional council members. The declarations of officials are also under full review:

judiciary (28 judges and 6 other officials);

state-owned enterprises (21 heads of enterprises, 8 deputy heads);

MPs - 14;

customs and tax authorities (14 tax officers, 10 customs officers, including 2 heads of customs);

pre-trial investigation bodies (19 prosecutors, 9 investigators, and 3 inquirers).

First of all, we are talking about officials from Kyiv (139 declarations), Odesa region (35 declarations), Kyiv region (24 declarations), Lviv region (21 declarations), Dnipropetrovs'k region (16 declarations), Kharkiv region (15 declarations), Cherkasy region (15 declarations) and others.

