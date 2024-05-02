MP Klochko was served a notice of suspicion of illegal enrichment of UAH 11 million

The NABU and the SAPO have served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment of UAH 11 million to a current MP of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to NABU.

According to UNN's sources , this is a People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party, Andriy Klochko.

The NABU reports that in 2020-2021, the MP acquired assets worth a total of UAH 25 million, although his and his wife's official income and savings during this period amounted to no more than UAH 14 million.

"Thus, the difference between the cost of the acquired property and the MP's funds amounted to UAH 11 million," the NABU said,

These are 3 land plots in Kyiv region, 5 apartments in the capital, 2 non-residential premises, and Tesla and Mersedes-Benz cars.

To conceal the existence of this property, the MP registered most of it in the names of his close relatives, while retaining the right to dispose of it in full.

Classification of the suspect's actions: Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As noted, the crime was uncovered after the publication of journalistic investigations, in particular by the Bihus.Info team, as well as with the assistance of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

Context

As Bihus.Info wrote , MP Andriy Klochko, whose mother and sister have bought property worth about 20 million hryvnias over the past 2 years without adequate income, receives 20 thousand hryvnias a month from the state as compensation for renting housing in Kyiv.

Ex-Armed Forces official exposed on illicit enrichment is served another suspicion