MP Klochko was served a notice of suspicion of illegal enrichment of UAH 11 million

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95797 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110052 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152760 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156560 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252640 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174660 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165839 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148400 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227106 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30344 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26731 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33704 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 26662 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23807 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252640 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227106 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213024 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238710 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225409 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95797 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69198 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75709 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113359 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114235 views
MP Klochko was served a notice of suspicion of illegal enrichment of UAH 11 million

MP Klochko was served a notice of suspicion of illegal enrichment of UAH 11 million

 • 23117 views

The current MP of Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion of illegal enrichment of UAH 11 million by purchasing assets worth UAH 25 million, although his official income is only UAH 14 million.

The NABU and the SAPO have served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment of UAH 11 million to a current MP of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to NABU. 

According to UNN's sources , this is a People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party, Andriy Klochko. 

The NABU reports that in 2020-2021, the MP acquired assets worth a total of UAH 25 million, although his and his wife's official income and savings during this period amounted to no more than UAH 14 million.

"Thus, the difference between the cost of the acquired property and the MP's funds amounted to UAH 11 million," the NABU said, 

These are 3 land plots in Kyiv region, 5 apartments in the capital, 2 non-residential premises, and Tesla and Mersedes-Benz cars.

To conceal the existence of this property, the MP registered most of it in the names of his close relatives, while retaining the right to dispose of it in full.

Classification of the suspect's actions: Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As noted, the crime was uncovered after the publication of journalistic investigations, in particular by the Bihus.Info team, as well as with the assistance of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

Context

As Bihus.Info wrote , MP Andriy Klochko, whose mother and sister have bought property worth about 20 million hryvnias over the past 2 years without adequate income, receives 20 thousand hryvnias a month from the state as compensation for renting housing in Kyiv. 

Ex-Armed Forces official exposed on illicit enrichment is served another suspicion01.05.24, 12:15 • 16084 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

