Ex-Armed Forces official exposed on illicit enrichment is served another suspicion

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91053 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109332 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152089 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155976 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251939 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174523 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165728 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148380 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226727 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38579 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72869 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40897 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33956 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66519 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251939 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226727 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212696 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238413 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225146 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91053 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66519 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72869 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113251 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114137 views
Ex-Armed Forces official exposed on illicit enrichment is served another suspicion

Ex-Armed Forces official exposed on illicit enrichment is served another suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16085 views

The former head of the Central Food Supply Department of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion for declaring false information in his annual declaration, in which he indicated that he had more than UAH 2 million in cash, despite the fact that he did not have the financial means to accumulate such funds.

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion of declaring false information to a former official of the Logistics Forces, who was previously caught in the act of illicit enrichment of almost UAH 60 million. This was reported on Wednesday by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports. 

Details 

Reportedly, the former head of the Central Food Supply Department of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion of declaring false information (Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the former Armed Forces official intentionally entered knowingly false information in the declaration. In the annual declaration for 2022, in the section "Monetary Assets", he reflected cash totaling more than UAH 2 million.

However, according to the PGO, according to his annual declaration for 2020, he and his family members did not have any monetary assets in the form of cash. According to the State Register of Individual Taxpayers, the total income of the suspect and his family members for 2021 and 2022 is UAH 1.70 million. 

At the same time, according to bank account statements, the former official and his family spent UAH 1.74 million on living expenses. 

"This indicates a financial inability to save the funds declared for 2022 totaling UAH 2,076,175.40," the Prosecutor General's Office emphasized. 

Recall

Earlier, the same former official was served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment of almost UAH 58 million.  The court imposed on him a preventive measure in the form of detention. 

At the request of the prosecutor, the court seized the illegally acquired assets.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

