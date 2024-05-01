Ex-Armed Forces official exposed on illicit enrichment is served another suspicion

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion of declaring false information to a former official of the Logistics Forces, who was previously caught in the act of illicit enrichment of almost UAH 60 million. This was reported on Wednesday by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the former head of the Central Food Supply Department of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion of declaring false information (Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the former Armed Forces official intentionally entered knowingly false information in the declaration. In the annual declaration for 2022, in the section "Monetary Assets", he reflected cash totaling more than UAH 2 million.

However, according to the PGO, according to his annual declaration for 2020, he and his family members did not have any monetary assets in the form of cash. According to the State Register of Individual Taxpayers, the total income of the suspect and his family members for 2021 and 2022 is UAH 1.70 million.

At the same time, according to bank account statements, the former official and his family spent UAH 1.74 million on living expenses.

"This indicates a financial inability to save the funds declared for 2022 totaling UAH 2,076,175.40," the Prosecutor General's Office emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, the same former official was served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment of almost UAH 58 million. The court imposed on him a preventive measure in the form of detention.

At the request of the prosecutor, the court seized the illegally acquired assets.