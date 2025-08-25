Typhoon Kajiki caused destruction in Vietnam and flooded Hainan Island

$41.280.07
47.910.07
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 86 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 124 views
Men under 24 years old traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and in the Rada
Exclusive
11:41 AM • 5226 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
08:15 AM • 48246 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 77570 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 81108 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 43018 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 52272 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 59794 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 48333 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Popular news
Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one dayAugust 25, 04:31 AM • 35147 views
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in MukachevoAugust 25, 06:04 AM • 36941 views
5 proceedings opened after arson and knife attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attacker was shot deadAugust 25, 06:05 AM • 14360 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhotoAugust 25, 06:33 AM • 40893 views
Norway to allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilities10:57 AM • 9902 views
Publications
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 60 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 77535 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 81074 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 85238 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 117831 views
UNN Lite
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 29880 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 67481 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 51125 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 50422 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 52155 views
Typhoon Kajiki caused destruction in Vietnam and flooded Hainan Island

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Typhoon Kajiki felled trees and flooded homes in Vietnam. Authorities evacuated 30,000 people, closed airports, and canceled flights.

Typhoon Kajiki caused destruction in Vietnam and flooded Hainan Island

Due to Typhoon Kajiki in central and northern Vietnam, trees were felled, houses were flooded, and Hainan Island was also flooded. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Also, due to bad weather, electricity was cut off in some areas of the country, roofs of houses were blown off, and floating fish farms were washed away. In addition, the Vietnamese authorities announced the closure of airports and schools and began a mass evacuation, preparing for the most powerful storm this year.

The Vietnamese government reported that about 30,000 people were evacuated from coastal areas. More than 16,500 soldiers and 107,000 employees of other formations were mobilized to assist in the evacuation and prepare for search and rescue operations.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, two airports in Thanh Hoa and Quang Binh provinces were closed. Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet canceled dozens of flights to and from the region on Sunday and Monday.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in mid-August, Hurricane Erin gained strength as it raged in the Atlantic Ocean and approached the Caribbean.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEventsWeather and environment
Vietnam