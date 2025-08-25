Typhoon Kajiki caused destruction in Vietnam and flooded Hainan Island

Due to Typhoon Kajiki in central and northern Vietnam, trees were felled, houses were flooded, and Hainan Island was also flooded. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Also, due to bad weather, electricity was cut off in some areas of the country, roofs of houses were blown off, and floating fish farms were washed away. In addition, the Vietnamese authorities announced the closure of airports and schools and began a mass evacuation, preparing for the most powerful storm this year.

The Vietnamese government reported that about 30,000 people were evacuated from coastal areas. More than 16,500 soldiers and 107,000 employees of other formations were mobilized to assist in the evacuation and prepare for search and rescue operations.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, two airports in Thanh Hoa and Quang Binh provinces were closed. Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet canceled dozens of flights to and from the region on Sunday and Monday.

Earlier, UNN reported that in mid-August, Hurricane Erin gained strength as it raged in the Atlantic Ocean and approached the Caribbean.