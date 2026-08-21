Two racers died during qualifying for the Isle of Man Grand Prix

Two racers died during qualifying for the Isle of Man TT. The Athletic reports, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the course runs along closed public roads, and fans can watch the races from close range. Participants reach a top speed of more than 320 km/h, while the main TT (Tourist Trophy) event is "the most exciting and potentially deadly road race in the world."

29-year-old Swiss racer Mauro Poncini died after a collision on the first lap of the qualifying session. ... Sam Naughton, a resident of the island, died in a crash on the western part of the course. The 37-year-old married father of four was taking part in the event for the second time - the publication writes.

It is stated that the Isle of Man TT management announced that the competition would continue and conclude on August 28.

Previously

The helmet worn by Ayrton Senna when he won the 1992 Hungarian Grand Prix was sold at auction for $670,000. The helmet was used at three Grands Prix that year and remained in pristine condition.