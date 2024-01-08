Two people died of hypothermia in Rivne region

Two deaths from hypothermia were registered in Rivne region due to bad weather and severe frost. This was stated by the first deputy head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Serhiy Podolin, UNN reports .

According to him, amid the bad weather, the authorities held a meeting with the chief doctors of medical institutions and representatives of the relevant department.

Two fatalities from hypothermia were registered due to bad weather and severe frost. I would like to remind you that a network of four hundred "invincibility points" has been deployed in the region. There you can get warm and drink hot tea - the post says.

It is noted that according to information from doctors, over the weekend, hotline 103 received 1876 calls, and 105 visits were made by emergency crews. 10 accidents were registered, in which 21 people were injured and 1 person died.

Due to , snow drifts and ice have increased attention to logistics routes when delivering medicines.

Podolin also emphasized that hospitals have introduced daily temperature monitoring to ensure that wards are heated during the cold season.

More than 1,200 vehicles and about 1,500 people are clearing snow and treating roads with anti-icing materials. All roads of national importance are free to travel.

Almost 400 settlements are without power supply due to bad weather - Ukrenergo