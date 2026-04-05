Two more suspects detained in Czech Republic for arson at defense plant

Photo: Reuters

Two more people have been detained in the Czech Republic in connection with the arson case at a defense enterprise in Pardubice on March 20, police and prosecutors announced, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, one suspect was detained in the Czech Republic, and another in Bulgaria, for whom an extradition request is being prepared. Both are foreign nationals. The total number of detainees in the case has risen to at least seven.

Arson at the LPP Holding arms company in the Czech Republic - suspect detained in Slovakia

Earlier, Czech authorities reported five arrests, including citizens of Egypt and the United States. Polish prosecutors also announced the detention of two Polish citizens as part of the same investigation.

The fire is linked to an attack on a defense enterprise

This refers to a fire on the territory of an enterprise used by the defense group LPP Holding. A pro-Palestinian activist group claimed responsibility for the arson, stating that the company was allegedly involved in the production of weapons for Israel.

Fire breaks out at a Czech company producing drones for Ukraine

LPP Holding stated that although cooperation with the Israeli company Elbit Systems was considered in 2023, these plans were not implemented. At the same time, the enterprise produces optics and drones, including products exported to Ukraine.

In Poland, two suspects were arrested in the case of the arson of a weapons company in the Czech Republic