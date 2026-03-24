Arson at the LPP Holding arms company in the Czech Republic - suspect detained in Slovakia

Photo: freepik

At least one suspect has been arrested in connection with Friday's arson at the lobby of the LPP Holding arms company in the Czech Republic. This was reported by UNN with reference to novinky.cz.

Details

The suspect was detained in Slovakia. At the same time, it is currently unknown where the other two suspects, including citizens of the Czech Republic and the USA, were detained.

Police are investigating the case on suspicion of a terrorist attack and are cooperating with colleagues from Slovakia, who confirmed "maximum interaction" in clarifying the circumstances of this arson. They have not yet commented on the information about the detention of one of the suspects in Slovakia. Czech police spokesman Josef Bocan also did not want to confirm or deny it.

Context

On Friday, March 20, a fire broke out at an enterprise in the Czech city of Pardubice, which, according to the organizers of rallies for Ukraine, produces drones for Ukrainian needs. According to media reports, the group The Earthquake Faction allegedly claimed responsibility for the arson, stating its intention to attack arms production for Israel.

Recall

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš promised to review the initiative of his predecessors regarding the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.