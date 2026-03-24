Arson at the LPP Holding arms company in the Czech Republic - suspect detained in Slovakia

$43.830.0150.880.21
ukenru
02:45 PM • 2672 views
The Cabinet of Ministers assigned a rank to the NABU director amid a corruption scandal involving fictitious paternity
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8130 views
Ballistic "Sapsan" and FP-7 - how Ukraine is building a new missile force
Exclusive
01:42 PM • 15125 views
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 18840 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
12:22 PM • 15190 views
Is the Rada being prepared for a long war - MPs explained the situation
March 23, 07:55 PM • 31903 views
SBU managed to eliminate a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and prevent assassination attempts - Zelenskyy
March 23, 05:52 PM • 68908 views
There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert
Exclusive
March 23, 04:59 PM • 58219 views
Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?
Exclusive
March 23, 04:01 PM • 56576 views
De-escalation in the Middle East - will gasoline become cheaper in Ukraine?
March 23, 03:57 PM • 51400 views
Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine - President
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1.2m/s
31%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Verkhovna Rada meeting on March 25 may not take place due to threats of deputies being beatenMarch 24, 09:06 AM • 27982 views
Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death casePhoto10:02 AM • 39362 views
The MES of Ukraine has published new admission rules for 2026 - what changes for applicants10:20 AM • 27177 views
Imperfection of legislation hinders the scaling of Defence City - experts' position 11:15 AM • 30107 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has died11:52 AM • 16330 views
Publications
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
01:42 PM • 15129 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 18844 views
Imperfection of legislation hinders the scaling of Defence City - experts' position 11:15 AM • 30229 views
Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death casePhoto10:02 AM • 39482 views
What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properlyPhotoMarch 23, 06:21 PM • 55102 views
Actual people
Andriy Sadovyi
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro (city)
Israel
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has died11:52 AM • 16456 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 36649 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhotoMarch 23, 06:36 PM • 35045 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 32351 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 81656 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
ATACMS

Arson at the LPP Holding arms company in the Czech Republic - suspect detained in Slovakia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2088 views

A suspect in the terrorist attack on a factory in Pardubice has been detained in Slovakia. Police are investigating the arson of a facility that produces drones for Ukraine.

Arson at the LPP Holding arms company in the Czech Republic - suspect detained in Slovakia
Photo: freepik

At least one suspect has been arrested in connection with Friday's arson at the lobby of the LPP Holding arms company in the Czech Republic. This was reported by UNN with reference to novinky.cz.

Details

The suspect was detained in Slovakia. At the same time, it is currently unknown where the other two suspects, including citizens of the Czech Republic and the USA, were detained.

Police are investigating the case on suspicion of a terrorist attack and are cooperating with colleagues from Slovakia, who confirmed "maximum interaction" in clarifying the circumstances of this arson. They have not yet commented on the information about the detention of one of the suspects in Slovakia. Czech police spokesman Josef Bocan also did not want to confirm or deny it.

Context

On Friday, March 20, a fire broke out at an enterprise in the Czech city of Pardubice, which, according to the organizers of rallies for Ukraine, produces drones for Ukrainian needs. According to media reports, the group The Earthquake Faction allegedly claimed responsibility for the arson, stating its intention to attack arms production for Israel.

Recall

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš promised to review the initiative of his predecessors regarding the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Israel
Czech Republic
Slovakia
United States
Ukraine