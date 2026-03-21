Fire breaks out at a Czech company producing drones for Ukraine

A fire broke out in the Czech city of Pardubice at an enterprise that, according to the organizers of fundraising for Ukraine, produces drones for Ukrainian needs. The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated. This is reported by Deník.cz, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the fire broke out on Friday morning on the territory of LPP Holding. This company unites technological enterprises engaged in the development and production of products for both military and civilian sectors.

In particular, according to the "Dárek pro Putina" initiative, the company produces "Divoká svině" drones for Ukraine.

At the same time, the company does not comment on the causes of the fire and urges not to draw premature conclusions.

According to media reports, the group The Earthquake Faction allegedly claimed responsibility for the arson, stating its intention to attack weapons production for Israel. The police are checking this information.

LPP Holding also cooperates with the Israeli company Elbit Systems - one of the leading manufacturers of unmanned systems and military technologies. Law enforcement officers are investigating all the circumstances of the incident.

Recall

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš promised to review the initiative of his predecessors regarding the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.