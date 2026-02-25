Two men on a quad bike fell through the ice on the Dnipro River
Kyiv • UNN
Near Cherkasy, two people on a quad bike fell through the ice on the Dnipro River. SES divers rescued the men, who were unharmed.
Near Cherkasy, on the Dnipro River, two people fell through the ice while riding a quad bike, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Details
State Emergency Service divers pulled the men out of the water and transported them to the shore. The rescued were not injured.
Rescuers once again reminded Ukrainians about the danger of being on the ice during a thaw.
Do not walk on reservoirs, and even more so – do not drive vehicles on them! It is mortally dangerous even in severe frosts, and now – even more so