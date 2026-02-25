Two men on a quad bike fell through the ice on the Dnipro River

$43.260.03
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 1212 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 4014 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 7868 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 15080 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
09:16 AM • 17084 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 22132 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 20231 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18456 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22534 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 28972 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Publications
Exclusives
Occupiers punish Ukrainians for attempting to return to temporarily occupied territories - CNSFebruary 25, 05:31 AM • 8200 views
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 17011 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - Politico09:26 AM • 17412 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 10085 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 10378 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 1208 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 15074 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 43477 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 53571 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 71099 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Jonas Gahr Støre
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Norway
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 17559 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 21216 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 23557 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 27991 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 36351 views
Two men on a quad bike fell through the ice on the Dnipro River

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Near Cherkasy, two people on a quad bike fell through the ice on the Dnipro River. SES divers rescued the men, who were unharmed.

Two men on a quad bike fell through the ice on the Dnipro River

Near Cherkasy, on the Dnipro River, two people fell through the ice while riding a quad bike, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

State Emergency Service divers pulled the men out of the water and transported them to the shore. The rescued were not injured.

Rescuers once again reminded Ukrainians about the danger of being on the ice during a thaw.

In Kyiv region, searches for a driver who fell through the ice while drifting have been ongoing for a week - SES12.02.26, 17:20 • 3068 views

Do not walk on reservoirs, and even more so – do not drive vehicles on them! It is mortally dangerous even in severe frosts, and now – even more so 

- the message says.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEvents
