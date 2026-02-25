Two men on a quad bike fell through the ice on the Dnipro River

Near Cherkasy, on the Dnipro River, two people fell through the ice while riding a quad bike, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

State Emergency Service divers pulled the men out of the water and transported them to the shore. The rescued were not injured.

Rescuers once again reminded Ukrainians about the danger of being on the ice during a thaw.

