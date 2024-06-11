Two enemy missiles shot down over the Dnipro district

Two enemy missiles were shot down over the Dnipro district today, Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Tuesday.

2 enemy missiles shot down in the sky over the Dnipro district Lysak wrote on Telegram.

The Skhid Air Command clarified that today, on June 11, "2 enemy guided aircraft missiles were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region, probably X-59/69."

Explosions were heard in Dnipro. Before that, the Air Forces warned about the missile threat