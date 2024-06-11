Two enemy missiles shot down over the Dnipro district
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Skhid Air Command, two enemy guided missiles were shot down over the Dnipro district on June 11.
Two enemy missiles were shot down over the Dnipro district today, Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Tuesday.
2 enemy missiles shot down in the sky over the Dnipro district
The Skhid Air Command clarified that today, on June 11, "2 enemy guided aircraft missiles were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region, probably X-59/69."
