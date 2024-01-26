Tusk may help European Commission chief von der Leyen stay in her post - Euractiv

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106139 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115155 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145940 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141788 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178605 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172546 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286337 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178331 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167332 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148910 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 43990 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 48185 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 58064 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 80816 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 46514 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 106139 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286337 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253336 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238368 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263501 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 80816 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145941 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107975 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107880 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123915 views
Actual
Tusk may help European Commission chief von der Leyen stay in her post - Euractiv

Tusk may help European Commission chief von der Leyen stay in her post - Euractiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28549 views

Europe's largest political party, the European People's Party, is likely to support Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as head of the European Commission, Euractiv writes. The position of the prime ministers of Poland and Greece is expected to be decisive in this decision.

The European People's Party, Europe's largest political party, is preparing to support Ursula von der Leyen in her fight for a second term as head of the European Commission. The position of the prime ministers of Poland and Greece should be crucial, Euractiv reports, writes UNN.

Details

Ursula von der Leyen, the former German defense minister elected by EU leaders as president of the European Commission in 2019, has yet to officially announce that she will seek re-election. However, it seems to be only a matter of time, the publication writes.

"To run again, von der Leyen must secure the nomination of her own political party, the CDU of Germany, and the support of two other member parties of the European People's Party by Feb. 21," the article said.

As indicated, the prevailing view in Brussels is that the German may be supported by the Polish Civic Platform and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' New Democracy.

However, skeptics point out that although Poland is a major EU member state, the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk is now busy restoring the rule of law in Poland and will not be as active in European affairs. In turn, the positions of New Democracy and its leader in Greece are not so strong.

An EPP source told Euractiv that regardless of whether Civic Platform and New Democracy officially support von der Leyen's candidacy, Tusk and Mitsotakis are the two leaders who can and are willing to support her candidacy until the very end.

Another option, according to a source in the EPP, is for it to be backed by two smaller parties.

The EPP has called an informal leadership meeting on February 1, which will also be attended by von der Leyen. It will take place at the EPP headquarters in Brussels before a special European Council meeting. It could be an opportunity to discuss an action plan for the upcoming European Parliament elections.

The EPP is expected to gather more than a dozen leaders around the European Council table after the elections. The EU center-right hopes to maintain a significant bargaining advantage to win the top EU posts and secure the post of head of the European Commission.

Another German-based EPP source told the publication that von der Leyen may announce her intention to run again for president of the European Commission during the CDU meeting in Berlin on February 19. If that happens, the final step would be to endorse the candidacy at the EPP congress in Bucharest on March 6-7.

There have also been press reports in recent months that Mitsotakis and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic may run for important EU posts.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic publicly stated earlier this month that it was no secret that Plenkovic was "following the position of Charles Michel," i.e., the president of the European Council. Both Plenković and Mitsotakis have categorically denied such speculation.

Politico: Estonian Prime Minister Kallas may become the EU diplomacy chief1/18/24, 4:00 PM • 23523 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising