Turkey charges five suspects in connection with terrorist attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 81246 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157127 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132541 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139795 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137343 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177199 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111817 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168760 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136975 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136415 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 71432 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104998 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107204 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157116 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177190 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168754 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196266 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185355 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136420 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136978 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144801 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136315 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153342 views
Actual
Turkey charges five suspects in connection with terrorist attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall

Turkey charges five suspects in connection with terrorist attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25015 views

Istanbul prosecutors have charged five people with links to the Crocus City Hall attackers. They are accused of being members of the Islamic State and planning a terrorist attack on the shopping center.

Istanbul's Chief Prosecutor's Office has charged five alleged members of the Islamic State group suspected of involvement in the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow on March 22, 2024. This was reported by Anadolu Ajansı, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, according to the investigation, the accused - Hofizdzhon Usmonov, Muteullo Asoev, Rakhmatullo Salikov, Muhammadrakhim Faizov and Hamza Muhammad - kept in touch with the attackers on Crocus City Hall. One of them allegedly proposed to carry out an explosion in a neighboring shopping center.

The charge provides for a sentence of 7.5 to 15 years in prison for membership in a terrorist organization, which in Turkey, as in many other countries, is recognized as the Islamic State. It is known that Faizov is a citizen of Tajikistan, and Usmonov lived in a safe house with one of the suspects in the attack, Shamsidin Fariduni.

According to the investigation, Asoyev used his phone to offer to organize an explosion at the Vegas shopping center in Moscow, promising the perpetrator transportation to the Belarusian border, temporary housing and new documents. The exact location of the incident is not specified in the materials, but one of the Vegas shopping centers is located next to the Crocus City Hall,

- The publication notes.

The position of the accused in this case remains unknown. In Russia, according to the FSB, more than 20 people have been detained and charged with terrorism. After the March attack and detention of Central Asians, Russia intensified its campaign against migrants.

Help

On March 22, 2024, armed men in camouflage broke into the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, then set fire to the building.

More than a dozen suspects have been arrested, including four attackers who are from the Central Asian country of Tajikistan.

The United States said that in early March it publicly and privately warned Russia that extremists were planning an attack on a concert hall in Moscow.

Unnamed U.S. intelligence officials told the U.S. media after the massacre that they had warned Russia that ISIS was planning to attack Crocus City Hall. But Russia rejected these warnings. Three days before the attack, President Putin accused Washington of "blackmail" and an attempt to "intimidate" Russians.

NYT: U.S. officials confirm ISIS was behind Moscow attack23.03.24, 01:15 • 42416 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising