Turkey charges five suspects in connection with terrorist attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall

Istanbul's Chief Prosecutor's Office has charged five alleged members of the Islamic State group suspected of involvement in the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow on March 22, 2024. This was reported by Anadolu Ajansı, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, according to the investigation, the accused - Hofizdzhon Usmonov, Muteullo Asoev, Rakhmatullo Salikov, Muhammadrakhim Faizov and Hamza Muhammad - kept in touch with the attackers on Crocus City Hall. One of them allegedly proposed to carry out an explosion in a neighboring shopping center.

The charge provides for a sentence of 7.5 to 15 years in prison for membership in a terrorist organization, which in Turkey, as in many other countries, is recognized as the Islamic State. It is known that Faizov is a citizen of Tajikistan, and Usmonov lived in a safe house with one of the suspects in the attack, Shamsidin Fariduni.

According to the investigation, Asoyev used his phone to offer to organize an explosion at the Vegas shopping center in Moscow, promising the perpetrator transportation to the Belarusian border, temporary housing and new documents. The exact location of the incident is not specified in the materials, but one of the Vegas shopping centers is located next to the Crocus City Hall, - The publication notes.



The position of the accused in this case remains unknown. In Russia, according to the FSB, more than 20 people have been detained and charged with terrorism. After the March attack and detention of Central Asians, Russia intensified its campaign against migrants.

Help

On March 22, 2024, armed men in camouflage broke into the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, then set fire to the building.

More than a dozen suspects have been arrested, including four attackers who are from the Central Asian country of Tajikistan.

The United States said that in early March it publicly and privately warned Russia that extremists were planning an attack on a concert hall in Moscow.

Unnamed U.S. intelligence officials told the U.S. media after the massacre that they had warned Russia that ISIS was planning to attack Crocus City Hall. But Russia rejected these warnings. Three days before the attack, President Putin accused Washington of "blackmail" and an attempt to "intimidate" Russians.

NYT: U.S. officials confirm ISIS was behind Moscow attack