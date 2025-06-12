Trump's Special Representative told what is needed to establish peace in Ukraine

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said that a comprehensive ceasefire on the ground is needed to establish peace. That is, in the place where people are physically located, reports UNN.

A ceasefire on the spot – that is, on the ground where you are physically located Kellogg stressed during a speech at the German Marshall Fund forum in Brussels.

He also added that after the ceasefire, agreements must be reached on the return of children and prisoners, which will make the ceasefire more lasting.

Then we want to get to the return of children, prisoners who are there, which would make a sustainable ceasefire long-term and sustainable not only for Ukrainians, but also for Europe. So everyone is working together… You can all live with the results of this in the long run Kellogg stressed.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's recent massive attacks on Ukraine are not "revenge" for the Ukrainian special services' operation "Spider", as some believe, but a strategy of the Russian Federation throughout the war, because Putin's goal is to annex Ukraine, liquidating its independence.